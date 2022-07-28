7-foot alligator removed from Georgia daycare

A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator! (Source: WTOC)
By Jake Wallace and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) – A daycare in Georgia had a surprise visitor on Wednesday morning – a 7-foot alligator!

Workers at Angels Child Care and Enrichment Center in Savannah found the alligator lying underneath a chair by the front door of the building.

Fortunately, all the kids at the daycare were inside at the time, and no one was injured.

“For the babies, it was very exciting,” daycare worker Katrina Bostick said. “It was like, ‘OK, we have our own personal zoo.’”

Savannah police called local alligator trapper Jack Douglas, known as “Trapper Jack,” to help remove the animal.

Douglas said the neighborhood is surrounded by a lot of wetland, but the weather has been dry recently.

“They move from pond to pond looking for water and they end up in places like this,” Douglas said.

Douglas was able to safely trap and relocate the alligator.

Copyright 2022 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Florida man sends $10,000 in mail to have ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge

Latest News

The Lincoln Police Department said the teens attempted to steal a car parked at the Lincoln...
2 teens caught trying to steal car using method they learned on TikTok, police say
2 suspects arrested in deadly Lake Worth Beach shooting
It was an unusual situation for one fruit stand owner in California.
William Shatner's wallet found at fruit stand
FILE - President Joe Biden meets virtually with Chinese President Xi Jinping from the Roosevelt...
Biden, Xi talk more than 2 hours at time of US-China tension
Free housing law clinic to be held in St. Lucie County