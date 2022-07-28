All Turnpike northbound lanes closed in northern Palm Beach Co.
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Drivers are experiencing heavy delays Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike northbound in northern Palm Beach County.
All northbound lanes of the Turnpike are blocked after a vehicle caught fire between the Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway exits.
RELATED: Latest traffic delays
Traffic was backed up before mile marker 105 into West Palm Beach at about 10:45 a.m.
It's unclear if anyone was injured.
Stay with WPTV.com for updates.
Scripps Only Content 2022