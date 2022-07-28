All Turnpike northbound lanes closed in northern Palm Beach Co.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drivers are experiencing heavy delays Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike northbound in northern Palm Beach County.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike are blocked after a vehicle caught fire between the Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway exits.

RELATED: Latest traffic delays

Traffic was backed up before mile marker 105 into West Palm Beach at about 10:45 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Stay with WPTV.com for updates.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida man sends $10,000 in mail to have ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge

Latest News

2 suspects arrested in deadly Lake Worth Beach shooting
Free housing law clinic to be held in St. Lucie County
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl in Florida Panhandle
Palm Beach County ranks among most dangerous for pedestrians, bicyclists