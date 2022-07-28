All Turnpike northbound lanes closed in northern Palm Beach Co.

Drivers are experiencing heavy delays Thursday morning on Florida's Turnpike northbound in northern Palm Beach County.

All northbound lanes of the Turnpike are blocked after a vehicle caught fire between the Northlake Boulevard and Beeline Highway exits.

RELATED: Latest traffic delays

Traffic was backed up before mile marker 105 into West Palm Beach at about 10:45 a.m.

It's unclear if anyone was injured.

Stay with WPTV.com for updates.

Updated: Vehicle on fire in Palm Beach County on Floridas Turnpike North, beyond Exit 107: SR-710/Bee Line Highway, and traffic backed up to before Mile Marker 105. All lanes blocked. Last updated at 10:43 AM. https://t.co/uG4AUO9qHK — FL511 Southeast (@fl511_southeast) July 28, 2022

Scripps Only Content 2022