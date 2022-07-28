Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl in Florida Panhandle

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
An Amber Alert has been issued for an 11-year-old girl from Florida's Panhandle.

Officials say Banesa Fernandez-Santis was last seen Wednesday in Walnut Hill.

Authorities say she may be in the company of 42-year-old Brijido Manriquez-Ortis.

Banesa is described as having facial scars and standing at 5'2'' and weighing about 120 pounds. Banesa has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're ask to call 911.

