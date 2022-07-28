Assistance available for Fort Pierce Utilities Authority customers

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fort Pierce Utilities Authority customers impacted by a recent rate hike may qualify for assistance with their utility bill.

FPUA says they have partnered with Mustard Seed Ministries to provide utility bill assistance for customers impacted by natural gas prices this month.

Customers must meet an income threshold of 200% or below poverty level to qualify for assistance of up to $150. Assistance will be available until funds are depleted.

WATCH: Fort Pierce residents protest rate hike

FPUA customers see power bills double from rate hike

To receive assistance, applicants must provide the following:

  • Valid photo ID
  • Copy of your FPUA bill
  • Proof of income or unemployment
  • Number of adults and children in the household

To make an appointment to apply, call Mustard Seed Ministries at 772-465-6021.

For special payment arrangements or budget billing, customers can call FPUA at 772-466-1600, ext. 3900.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida man sends $10,000 in mail to have ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge

Latest News

The American rock band Steely Dan with founding member keyboardist and lead vocalist Donald...
Steely Dan concert at Seminole Hard Rock, twice rescheduled, now canceled
Sheriff: 'Unethical' panhandlers targeting Martin County residents
2 suspects arrested in deadly Lake Worth Beach shooting
Free housing law clinic to be held in St. Lucie County