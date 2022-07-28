Back-to-school community health fair to be held in Riviera Beach

A back-to-school community health fair with free school supplies will be held Saturday in Riviera Beach.

The event takes place on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Max M. Fisher Boys and Girls Club. Hosted by the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society, the fair will provide uninsured and low-income residents access to free healthcare services and health education.

Participants who register for a health screening will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a smart TV.

To register, click here.

