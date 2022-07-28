Back-to-school community health fair to be held in Riviera Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A back-to-school community health fair with free school supplies will be held Saturday in Riviera Beach.

The event takes place on July 30 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Max M. Fisher Boys and Girls Club. Hosted by the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society, the fair will provide uninsured and low-income residents access to free healthcare services and health education.

Participants who register for a health screening will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win a smart TV.

To register, click here.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida man sends $10,000 in mail to have ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested
Singer Hank Williams Jr. and wife attends the 2008 BMI Country Awards in Nashville, TNN., on...
Autopsy: Hank Williams Jr.’s wife died in Jupiter of collapsed lung
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
West Palm Beach sued over Sunset Lounge

Latest News

Saharan dust settles over South Florida
Assistance available for Fort Pierce Utilities Authority customers after rate hike
The American rock band Steely Dan with founding member keyboardist and lead vocalist Donald...
Steely Dan concert in South Florida, twice rescheduled, now canceled
Sheriff: 'Unethical' panhandlers targeting Martin County residents