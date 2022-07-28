Fort Pierce police searching for missing 13-year-old boy

Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy.

Aubrey Brown was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Pine Creek Village Apartments, located in the 1100 block of North 29th Street.

According to police, officers are currently searching the area near the apartment complex.

If you know where Brown is, call the Fort Pierce Police Department or Det. Alex Quiles at 772- 979-1462.

