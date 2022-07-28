Advertisement

Have you seen Aubrey Brown?

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2022 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Fort Pierce police are searching for a missing teen Wednesday evening.

Aubrey Brown,13, was last seen around 8 a.m. in the Pine Creek Village Apartments located in the 1100 block of N 29th Street.

According to police, officers are currently searching the areas near the apartment complex.

Anyone who knows about Aubrey Brown's whereabouts is asked to call Detective Alex Quiles at 772- 979-1462.

