Indian River County deputy speaks on saving woman from car in canal

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office released body cam footage of the moment a woman was rescued from a car that crashed upside down in a canal.

His name is Corporal Tony Le and he's been with the sheriff's office for 6 years and is now being called a hero for saving a woman's life.

Body cam footage shows the moment when Corporal Le climbs down into the canal to find a woman named Linda hanging upside down in her seatbelt.

"I couldn't see anything. All the airbags deployed, everything was covered. The only thing I had was her talking back to me. Luckily, she was still conscious," said Le.

The crash happened along 57th Street. As the car started sinking into the canal, submerging the woman's head underwater, her leg caught in the steering wheel.

"Kind of hit you there when you know everything is fine until it's not fine. And then, you know, we do our best to figure out the situation and go from there," said Le.

That's when he uses a knife to cut her loose and lift her head above the water.

Eventually, other deputies and fire rescue were able to pull her out.

"I rolled her over on her side. She started coughing up water. I held her hand and told her she was gonna be okay and just made sure that she stayed breathing," said Le.

Le credits his training and said in his 6 years with the sheriff's office, this is the 3rd or 4th time he's responded to a car upside down in the canal.

"Us doing our job and if we can save somebody's life it makes the day better, it helps us wake up and go to work the next day," said Le.

The sheriff's office said the woman is still recovering in the hospital.

"We don't sign up to be heroes, it just comes with the job. Just trying to save lives, prevent you from getting hurt, from losing a loved one is the ultimate goal," said Joseph Abollo, M.S., a Lieutenant with the IRCSO.

Le said he doesn't call himself a hero and gives credit to the other crews for the rescue.

He also said the fact the woman was wearing her seatbelt probably helped save her life.

