Missing 13-year-old Fort Pierce boy found safe

Fort Pierce police said Thursday afternoon a missing 13-year-old boy has been found safe.

Aubrey Brown was last seen around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Pine Creek Village Apartments, located in the 1100 block of North 29th Street.

Officers spent more than 24 hours searching the area near the apartment complex.

Just before 1 p.m. Thursday, police told WPTV that Brown was found safe.

"It was a big relief," said Simone St. Louis, the boy's mother. "Not knowing where your child is what he’s doing or to even know which way to look for him."

St. Louis is grateful for a man named Michael Lincoln-McCreight, who searched for her son overnight.

"I work as a security officer during the day and put Guardian Angels on call as needed," Lincoln-McCreight said.

Lincoln-McCreight is a team leader for an organization called Guardian Angels, with chapters across the country and worldwide. His duty is keeping an eye out, patroling the streets for anyone who goes missing, including Brown.

"I had a team of two looking for him last night. We were out last night until midnight or one in the morning," Lincoln-McCreight said.

Back in April, Lincoln-McCreightfound a missing teenager in Port St. Lucie. Reuniting families is a passion, along with making a difference in his community.

"It’s about making a difference in these kids lives," Lincoln-McCreight said. "Especially with what the world is coming to these days, we’ve got to make sure we’re keeping these kids safe."

