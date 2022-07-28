Mother remembers daughter killed in Martin County crash

Two bodies found in a pond in Martin County have been identified. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Ongela Smith, and 64-year-old Vincent Thomas were the two who were found floating in a pond just off of Indiantown Avenue.

Martin County investigators said the driver of the car missed a turn and landed 25 feet into the pond. They go on to say it doesn't appear anyone was wearing a seatbelt.

Ongela's mother spoke to WPTV about dealing with the tragic loss.

"I didn't know what to think. I didn't want to believe," Victoria Smith, the mother of Ongela Smith said.

She said she got a call right after filling out a missing person's report for her daughter.

"I knew when I kept calling her and she didn't answer, I knew something was wrong. But I didn't want to believe that wrong," she said.

Victoria said she was with Ongela Saturday at a wedding for a family member at Canal Point in Palm Beach County.

Investigators said Smith and her 64-year-old boyfriend Vincent Thomas would leave the wedding around midnight. That wedding would be the last time anyone would see them alive.

On Monday, a driver passing a pond near Indiantown Avenue right off the Beeline Highway saw a body floating in the water. That person called the sheriff's office.

"It's dark, they have no idea where they're at, they're not from here. It's 25 feet of water, the windows are open. They could have expired inside the car when it filled up with water and then floated out or they could have actually gotten out o the car through the open windows and then drowned," Martin County Sheriff William Snyder said.

Victoria Smith said her daughter was an educated woman with a master's degree from FAU. Ongela was a teacher for over a decade. She said Ongela was working through some hard times and had come closer to God.

"Yeah, my heart is broken. I don't know how I'm going to take it," she said.

Sheriff William Snyder said this is all just a horrible accident. Ongela Smith leaves behind five kids. Thursday is her birthday. She would have been 48 years old.

