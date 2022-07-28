Advertisement

Palm Beach County ranks among most dangerous for pedestrians and cyclists

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 7:45 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up enforcement at certain corridors in an effort to make the roads safer for bicyclists and pedestrians.

According to officials, Palm Beach County ranks in the top 25% in the state for traffic crashes resulting in serious injuries or fatalities to pedestrians and bicyclists.

Between 2017 and 2021, the number of fatal crashes has increased every year. In total, bicyclists and pedestrians were involved in 1,185 crashes in Palm Beach County in 2021. This puts the county among the top locations to receive a grant to fund additional efforts to keep the roads safe.

Between July 28 and May 12, 2023, there will be additional deputies at specific corridors that have been identified as “pain points” where collisions are happening often.

The grant will also go towards training deputies with the help of the University of North Florida.

“Our enforcement efforts will focus primarily on education to drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists," the sheriff’s department said in a release. "However, violations may result in a warning or citation being issued depending on the circumstance.”

