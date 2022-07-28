Palm Beach Skate Zone remains community staple after damaging fire

A cool, popular ice skating spot in Lake Worth Beach is thriving after the facility was nearly destroyed by flames in February.

“Palm Beach Skate Zone is the coolest place in town,” said general manager Debbie Freitas.

Palm Beach Skate Zone is the only ice skating and hockey facility with three rinks in Pam Beach County. Known for its family-oriented atmosphere, the facility offers a variety of activities and programming for all ages.

“We have our summer camps, we have figure skating camp and then our regular hockey camp, public skating,” Freitas said.

With it first opening in 1997, Palm Beach Skate Zone has been a household name and community staple for decades.

"The place is fantastic. The staff is phenomenal, the facility’s great," said parent Steve Orchard.

“I don’t know what I’d do without it,” said hockey player Jake Orchard.

However, back in February, fierce flames erupted behind the facility leaving many wondering if the popular skating facility would be closed indefinitely.

"We couldn’t believe that something that massive happened," said parent Adi Kisos.

Freitas recalls the moment she and staff learned of the fire and drove to the facility.

“It was little after 2 in the morning. The flames were about 40 feet behind the building," she said. "Well your heart sinks, and we just threw the phone down, jumped in the car and came."

Following the fire, staff set up offices outside under a tent for a week and reopened shortly thereafter.

"We were able to get our roofing and our wall behind in a timely manner," Freitas said.

"After going through a fire and everything, they handled it well," Jake Orchard said. "I don’t feel like I missed anything."

Currently, two out of the three rinks are up and running, with the third one expecting to reopen by the end of August.

"We are so looking forward to this season," Freitas said. "It’s a great place to be."

