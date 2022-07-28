Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips

Involve your child to teach financial responsibility

Planning ahead is key to covering costs for school trips
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
InvestigateTV - Whether it’s a class trip to the museum or a road trip with the team, school trips can be a big added expense for parents, with fees ranging from a few dollars into the thousands.

However, Virginia Credit Union financial expert Cherry Dale said planning ahead will give you time to save.

Dale also said it’s good to have conversations now with both school officials and your kids about what trips are planned this spring and how they will be paid for.

“I would encourage parents not to just pay for everything but have the conversation about what you are paying and what the expectation is for the youth as well to pay along the way,” Dale said.

She said asking your children to contribute helps to teach them financial responsibility budgeting.

