Saharan dust settles over South Florida

Another plume of Saharan Dust has positioned itself over a large portion of Florida on Thursday, reducing rain chances to only about 10%.

The dry and dusty airmass not only significantly lowers the possibility of summertime afternoon storms but also stifles tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Saharan Air Layer activity usually ramps up in mid-June, peaks from late June to mid-August, and begins to rapidly subside after mid-August," according to NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory website.

Many residents enjoy a break from the rain, which can be so prevalent across Florida this time of the year.

However, the dust can be upsetting to those with allergies and agitating to people sensitive to the poorer air quality.

Some people may notice irritation to their eyes, ears or throat from the dust.

July 28th at 5am - Saharan Dust will result in limited rain chances across our area today with hazy and hot conditions expected. Here is a forecast loop of Saharan Dust over the next five days.🛰️#flwx pic.twitter.com/rjXQ0PpPwD — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) July 28, 2022

"In general, it is important that people with asthma and other chronic lung diseases take precautions to maintain control of their underlying conditions and reduce exposure to dust by limiting time outdoors during dust storms," NOAA says.

The sweltering temperatures continue in South Florida as the sticky summer conditions persist, so remember to drink plenty of water if you are working outside. The heat index continues to be near 100 degrees.

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend with only a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

