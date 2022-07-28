Saharan dust settles over South Florida

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 2:55 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Another plume of Saharan Dust has positioned itself over a large portion of Florida on Thursday, reducing rain chances to only about 10%.

The dry and dusty airmass not only significantly lowers the possibility of summertime afternoon storms but also stifles tropical activity in the Atlantic Ocean.

"Saharan Air Layer activity usually ramps up in mid-June, peaks from late June to mid-August, and begins to rapidly subside after mid-August," according to NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory website.

Many residents enjoy a break from the rain, which can be so prevalent across Florida this time of the year.

However, the dust can be upsetting to those with allergies and agitating to people sensitive to the poorer air quality.

Some people may notice irritation to their eyes, ears or throat from the dust.

"In general, it is important that people with asthma and other chronic lung diseases take precautions to maintain control of their underlying conditions and reduce exposure to dust by limiting time outdoors during dust storms," NOAA says.

RELATED: COVID-19 or allergies: How do I tell the difference?

The sweltering temperatures continue in South Florida as the sticky summer conditions persist, so remember to drink plenty of water if you are working outside. The heat index continues to be near 100 degrees.

Rain chances will remain low through the weekend with only a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms through Sunday.

