Steely Dan concert at Seminole Hard Rock, twice rescheduled, now canceled
The twice rescheduled Steely Dan concert in South Florida has now been canceled, apparently because of COVID-19 concerns.
An announcement on the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's website said Thursday's show has been canceled. It offered no further explanation.
The band had been scheduled to perform Thursday night at the Hard Rock Live.
An email sent to ticket holders informed them that the concert was canceled because of COVID-19 "health and safety protocols."
Many ticket holders took to Twitter to vent about the oft-shuffled show, with the first notice to fans being sent on the eve of the band's scheduled performance.
The Seminole Hard Rock announced the cancellation in a tweet Thursday afternoon.
This is the third time the Steely Dan concert at the Seminole Hard Rock has been disrupted.
The concert was initially scheduled for last September, but it was rescheduled for July 30. Then in April it was moved up two days to July 28. Now it seems there won't be any more chances for hopeful concertgoers to do it again — or at all.
Steely Dan is known for such hits as "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg" and "Hey Nineteen."
The band was scheduled to perform this Saturday in Fort Myers and two shows next week in Orlando. It was not immediately known if those shows will be impacted.
Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.
Scripps Only Content 2022