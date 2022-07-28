Steely Dan concert in South Florida, twice rescheduled, now canceled

Band had been scheduled to perform Thursday night at Seminole Hard Rock
The American rock band Steely Dan with founding member keyboardist and lead vocalist Donald...
The American rock band Steely Dan with founding member keyboardist and lead vocalist Donald Fagen and his touring musicians performs at the Xfinity Center, Saturday, July 7, 2018, in Mansfield, Mass. (Photo by Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)(Robert E. Klein/Invision/AP)
By Peter Burke
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The twice rescheduled Steely Dan concert in South Florida has now been canceled, apparently because of COVID-19 concerns.

An announcement on the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's website said Thursday's show has been canceled. It offered no further explanation.

The band had been scheduled to perform Thursday night at the Hard Rock Live.

An email sent to ticket holders informed them that the concert was canceled because of COVID-19 "health and safety protocols."

Many ticket holders took to Twitter to vent about the oft-shuffled show, with the first notice to fans being sent on the eve of the band's scheduled performance.

The Seminole Hard Rock announced the cancellation in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

This is the third time the Steely Dan concert at the Seminole Hard Rock has been disrupted.

The concert was initially scheduled for last September, but it was rescheduled for July 30. Then in April it was moved up two days to July 28. Now it seems there won't be any more chances for hopeful concertgoers to do it again — or at all.

Steely Dan is known for such hits as "Rikki Don't Lose That Number," "Peg" and "Hey Nineteen."

The band was scheduled to perform this Saturday in Fort Myers and two shows next week in Orlando. Announcements on the venue websites show that those concerts have also been canceled.

Ticket refunds will be available at the point of purchase. Tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded.

