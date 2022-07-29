Detectives investigate possible fraud involving 3 window shutter companies

Indian River County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating possible cases of fraud involving at least three window shutter companies.

The sheriff's office said on a Facebook post that the companies involved are Florida Custom Shutters and Blinds, Dynasty Shutters and Deco Dream Plantation Shutters LLC.

Anyone who believes to be a victim of any of these businesses is asked to contact Deputy Ron Nalbandian at 772-569-6700 Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sheriff's office asks those individuals to have paperwork available, including contracts and canceled checks.

Scripps Only Content 2022