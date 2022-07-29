Fatal crash closing all lanes on I-95 southbound at Okeechobee Blvd.

All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Blvd. closed Friday morning after a crash.

Officials say a deadly car accident caused the closure just before 6 a.m.

Cars are backed up until Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. on the highway.

Drivers should exit I-95 southbound before the 45th St. exit or take Florida's Turnpike.

BREAKING TRAFFIC: all southbound lanes of I-95 near Okeechobee Blvd are shut down right now due to accident. @FHPPalmBeach says it’s fatal. Traffic flow blocked to 45th, exit there or use @FloridaTurnpike - @WPTV @FOX29WFLX @thechrisgilmore pic.twitter.com/4m4GV5teA2 — Ashleigh Walters (@AshleighWalters) July 29, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

