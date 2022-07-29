Fatal crash closing all lanes on I-95 southbound at Okeechobee Blvd.

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Blvd. closed Friday morning after a crash.

Officials say a deadly car accident caused the closure just before 6 a.m.

Cars are backed up until Palm Beach Lakes Blvd. on the highway.

Drivers should exit I-95 southbound before the 45th St. exit or take Florida's Turnpike.

This is a developing story. Stay with WPTV for updates.

