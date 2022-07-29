Man received marijuana shipment via mail, sheriff's office says

A Palm Beach County man was arrested this week after the sheriff's office said he received shipments that contained marijuana.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the investigation began Wednesday when law enforcement was conducting interdiction duty at a parcel facility in Boca Raton.

A priority overnight package was identified by a security official as being suspicious.

The official then contacted Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office narcotics agents at the scene. A field test of the contents of one of the packages tested positive for THC.

The label affixed to the package said the sender was from Santa Rosa, California, and was being delivered to "Omar" at an address in the 4300 block of Emerald Vista. This address is located just south of Palm Springs and west of Lake Worth Beach.

A background check of the address revealed that Omar Johnson, 37, currently resided at the Palm Beach County address on the box

The affidavit said the agent knew "from training and experience that California is a source state for shipping illegal narcotics."

The parcel, which contained 11.2 pounds of marijuana, was seized and an undercover controlled delivery of the package was set up after a judge signed off on a search warrant.

An undercover agent delivered the package to the front door of the residence on Emerald Vista while the sheriff's office maintained surveillance on the home.

About an hour later, the affidavit said that Johnson opened the door, retrieved the parcel and brought it inside.

Using a search warrant, agents with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office entered the home and arrested Johnson. The affidavit said a woman and her underage son were also inside the residence.

Once inside the home, agents found more bags of marijuana that tested positive for THC.

Johnson, who works at a barbershop in Boynton Beach, told the agents that he was receiving packages from a friend.

He said his friend was also going to send a package to the barbershop where he works.

He told agents that in return he was going to either get paid in marijuana or $1,500. He said that earlier in the week he had received an additional package that he suspected also contained marijuana.

That package contained 10 heat-sealed bags of marijuana.

The affidavit states that the total package weight of marijuana seized during the investigation was 44.8 pounds.

Johnson faces a charge of trafficking marijuana and is being held at the Palm Beach County Jail.

