Mega Millions jackpot reaches $1.28 billion

Lottery players across Florida were busy buying up Mega Millions tickets in hopes of striking it rich ahead of Friday night's drawing.

At that current level, it would be the second largest Mega Millions prize in the game's 20-year history.

The current record jackpot for Mega Millions is $1.537 billion, which was won on Oct. 23, 2018.

That winning ticket was sold in South Carolina and remains the world's largest lottery prize ever won on a single ticket.

Four Mega Millions jackpots have been won so far this year in California, New York, Minnesota and Tennessee.

The jackpot starts at $20 million and grows based on game sales and interest rates. One ticket costs $2.

Operators of the lottery said the odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 303 million. This means you are 70 times more likely to be killed by a shark than hit the jackpot.

The Mega Millions game is offered in 45 states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The only states that don't offer Mega Millions are Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah.

Friday night's drawing is at 11 p.m.

