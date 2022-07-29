Neighbor surprised after man shot, killed in Lake Worth Beach

A fatal shooting has rocked a Lake Worth Beach neighborhood.

"It went like, pop, pop, pop, like that," Carina Ayala said.

She said she was in bed when she heard what she thought were fireworks. Her husband went outside to see what was going on but quickly came back.

"He just said there was a body there on the floor. Somebody shot someone," Ayala said. "We didn't know who it was."

The shooting occurred early Tuesday in the 1000 block of South N Street in Lake Worth Beach.

Jesse Klee, 30, was arrested that night and Jacqueline Herre, 26, was arrested in connection with the shooting a few days later. Both are from Boca Raton and face charges of first-degree murder.

Jesse Klee, 30, and Jacqueline Herre, 26, both of Boca Raton, face first-degree murder charges in connection with the July 26, 2022, fatal shooting in Lake Worth Beach.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Herre phoned the victim to meet her, Klee and several other people.

It goes on to say the group was driving in a blue Ford Crown Victoria when Klee leaned over Herre and fired four shots at the victim from the driver's window.

Herre told investigators her boyfriend, Klee, was mad at the victim because he gave Herre the narcotics, which caused her to overdose.

Ayala said she's a bit freaked out because of what happened.

"Now I'm feeling like it's not safe, but, like I said, I've been here for 27 years and nothing like this has ever happened," she said.

Both Klee and Herre were being held without bond at the main Palm Beach County jail.

