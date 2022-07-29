Neighbors react after man shot and killed in Lake Worth Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2022 at 10:14 PM EDT
A murder has rocked a Lake Worth Beach neighborhood.

"It went like pop, pop, pop, like that," Carina Ayala said.

She said she was in bed when she heard what she thought were fireworks. Her husband went outside to see what was going on but quickly came back.

"He just said there was a body there on the floor, somebody shot someone. We didn't know who it was," said Ayala.

The shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the 1000 block of South N Street in Lake Worth Beach.

Jesse Klee,30, was arrested that night and Jacqueline Herre, 26, was arrested for the shooting a few days later. Both are from Boca Raton, and both are charged with first-degree murder.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Herre phoned the victim to meet her, Klee, and several other people.

It goes on to say the group was driving in a blue Ford Crown Victoria sedan when Klee leaned over Herre and fired four shots at the victim from the driver's window.

Herre told investigators her boyfriend, Klee, was mad at the victim because he gave Herre the narcotics, which caused her to overdose.

Ayala said she's a bit freaked out because of what happened.

"Now I'm feeling like it's not safe but, like I said, I've been here for 27 years and nothing like this has ever happened," she said.

Both Klee and Herre are charged with first-degree murder. They are being held at the Palm Beach County Jail without bond.

