Palm Beach County deputy fatally hit pedestrian crossing I-95, officials say

All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Blvd. are still closed hours after an early morning crash.

Officials say a Palm Beach County deputy hit a pedestrian crossing I-95 with his vehicle around 5:45 a.m., killing the man.

According to authorities, the deputy was driving a marked car in the left lane when the man was hit.

The deputy was not responding to any calls at the moment of the crash.

Drivers should exit I-95 southbound before the 45th St. exit or take Florida's Turnpike.

