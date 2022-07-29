Palm Beach County deputy fatally hits pedestrian crossing I-95

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

All southbound lanes on I-95 at Okeechobee Boulevard have reopened following a fatal deputy-involved crash on Friday morning.

Officials said a Palm Beach County deputy hit a pedestrian crossing I-95 with his vehicle around 5:45 a.m., killing the man.

According to authorities, the deputy was driving a marked car in the left lane when the man was hit.

The deputy was not responding to any calls at the moment of the crash.

All southbound lanes were closed for hours Friday morning while the Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash. The lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

South Florida man sends $10,000 in mail to have ex-girlfriend’s new lover killed
Owner of Port St. Lucie-based roofing company arrested
Water main break prompts road closure in Port St. Lucie
Couple found dead in pond had been traveling back from wedding
All Turnpike northbound lanes back open in northern Palm Beach Co.

Latest News

'I'm just happy to be alive,' teen says after car crashes through bedroom
Palm Beach County deputy fatally hit pedestrian crossing I-95, officials say
Couple arrested after girl, 3, found wandering alone in Vero Beach
Neighbor surprised after man shot, killed in Lake Worth Beach