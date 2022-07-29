Palm Beach County deputy fatally hits pedestrian on I-95 in West Palm Beach
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 at Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach have reopened following a fatal deputy-involved crash on Friday morning.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a Palm Beach County deputy, 46, driving a marked patrol SUV, hit a pedestrian who was running across I-95 around 5:45 a.m., killing the man.
According to troopers, the deputy was driving in the left HOV lane and not responding to any calls when the crash happened.
An initial crash report from the FHP said the pedestrian, a 21-year-old man from Knoxville, Tennessee, ran across the southbound lanes of the interstate and the deputy "was unable to stop in time."
"I heard this big old thump. And I looked and there's these two sheriff's [deputies] down on the highway," said Clarence Richter, who witnessed the crash. "They were just stopping traffic all of a sudden."
All southbound lanes of I-95 were closed for hours Friday morning while the FHP investigated the crash. The lanes reopened just before 10 a.m.
The name of the man who was hit and killed has not been released.
