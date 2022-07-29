PBSO sends proposal to Boynton amid police merger talks

Boynton Beach this month received a proposal from the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office amid talks that the agency could take over the city's law enforcement duties.

Details from the proposal show that there would be a total staff of 277 sheriff's office employees devoted to Boynton Beach at a cost of $42.4 million.

This would include 80 deputies and 16 sergeants on patrol in Boynton Beach, along with 62 crossing guards, according to the proposal.

READ: Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office proposal to Boynton Beach

The city said Boynton Beach Beach's police department would "gain the experience of advanced, cutting edge training, equipment and technology," the proposal said.

The sheriff's office would take over the hiring and training of law enforcement personnel along with union negotiations.

The proposal emphasizes that the sheriff would work to ensure the needs of the city commission.

"No local control is lost because the Sheriff's Office staff understands the concept of customer service," the proposal said.

Boynton Beach Mayor Ty Penserga released a statement Thursday, saying the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's proposal would be analyzed by the city that will include input from residents.

Here is an artist rendering of a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office vehicle marked with "City of Boynton Beach" added to the vehicle.

"This is only the first step of a review process, and no decisions will be made until there is significant community input, staff and Commission reviews and robust public discussion, including public hearings with citizen input," Penserga said.

The mayor said he is still evaluating what the law enforcement merger would mean for the city.

"I have many questions regarding services provided, finances, including pension costs, officer training and technology integration between the two departments," Penserga said.

In addition to the unincorporated areas of Palm Beach County, the sheriff's office's jurisdiction already includes multiple municipalities including Royal Palm Beach, Lake Worth Beach, Wellington, Mangonia Park, Loxahatchee Groves, Greenacres, Westlake, Pahokee, Belle Glade, South Bay, South Palm Beach and Palm Beach Shores.

READ: Boynton Beach mayor's full response to PBSO merger proposal

Scripps Only Content 2022