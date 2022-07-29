Residents, business owners petition for new utility company after rate hike

Hot summer temperatures are leading to increased utility bills and some customers in Fort Pierce say their electric bills are becoming so expensive, they now want a new utility company to take over.

Keeping the lights on inside Spirit Life Church of God in Fort Pierce is forcing Pastor Howard Riley to make big sacrifices.

“We look at the bill and we’re like wow,” he said.

Their latest electricity bill-he says was more than $3,000 dollars higher than the previous month, and he’s worried the bills won’t get smaller any time soon.

“We’re putting aluminum foil over the windows of the church to keep the heat from coming in,” Howard said. “We’ve changed out chandeliers to LED lights, we’re doing everything we can to cut the costs, turning off air conditioning.”

He’s also having to cut back on helping people they serve-

“We help so many people in need and now here we are,” said Howard. “I literally yesterday spent my day sending out text messages to family and friends asking them to help support us.”

The church will not be able to help with school supplies or serve as many homeless people.

“I cannot stand the fact that I had to look at a family yesterday and say I’m sorry we cannot help you,” said Howard.

Howard has now joined in on a growing petition to sell Fort Pierce Utility Authority to Florida Power & Light, with the hope of lowering electricity bills.

The petition has gained more than 400 signatures.

“These are residents that are coming together and saying what can we do? How can we let our voice be heard? This is one way.”

WPTV reached out to FPUA regarding their thoughts on the petition but has not received a response.

However, on Thursday FPUA announced Mustard Seed Ministries has made $50,000 available to help customers who are struggling to pay their utility bill.

FPUA is also working out payment plans for customers- as it’s said natural gas prices have more than doubled.

The Florida Municipal Power Agency, which provides electricity to FPUA and other utilities around the state, says all municipal utilities are seeing price hikes.

FPL has purchased smaller utilities before, like Vero Beach’s Power Company about 4 years ago, after residents wanted cheaper electricity bills.

At the end of the day, Howard wants customers to have a choice.

“Signing petitions, going to city commissioner meetings, letting our voice be heard, not just sitting back and complaining,” he said.

A group of customers are also meeting Monday to talk about forming an official committee to formalize petition signatures and move for a ballot measure or special election to vote on keeping or doing away with FPUA.

