'I'm just happy to be alive,' teen says after car crashes through bedroom

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2022 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Two people were taken to a hospital after a car crashed into a house in the Country Landing One community, west of Boca Raton.

The house sits at the end of a road where witnesses said a car went through the lawn and crashed into the front of the house, hitting Isaiah Riley while the 19-year-old was inside.

"I was in my room playing on my phone and then, next thing I know, in under three seconds, a car is halfway through my room, blood is dripping off my face and there's glass flying through my room," Riley said.

The teen's bed was up against the wall that the car crashed through, launching him across his room into his closet doors.

"I'm just happy to be alive and that everyone is good that lives in this house," Riley said.

Riley and the driver were both taken to a hospital. He was released after a few hours with a gash on his head and legs.

"I mean, I'll see how I feel tomorrow," he said. "I got too much adrenaline in my body to feel anything right now, but yeah, I want to take it day by day but got to get some stuff back that was destroyed."

Workers board up a hole in a house where a car crashed through Isaiah Riley's bedroom, injuring...
Workers board up a hole in a house where a car crashed through Isaiah Riley's bedroom, injuring him, July 28, 2022, west of Boca Raton, Fla.

His grandfather, Ross Terrano, works for a remodeling company and has been busy patching up the wall, predicting there's upwards of $40,000 in damages.

"After we witnessed what happened in there, there was projectiles from concrete and from the automobile that went through the wall," Terrano said.

Riley said his bed, electronics and other furniture were all damaged, but he has since gotten the hole in the house patched up.

The condition of the driver was not immediately known, but the homeowners said he was responsive at the time of the crash.

