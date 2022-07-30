$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Jensen Beach

Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service station in Moreland Hills, Ohio on Wednesday, March 28, 2012. With a massive multi-state lottery jackpot up for grabs in Friday's drawing, plenty of folks are fantasizing how to spend the money. But doing it the right way ó protecting your riches, your identity and your sanity ó takes some thought and planning. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)(AP)
By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Someone in Illinois may be the big winner of the $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot, but someone on the Treasure Coast also scored big in Friday night's drawing.

There were two winners of the second tier prize of $1 million and one of them bought a ticket in Jensen Beach.

The unknown winner purchased their "Quick Pick" ticket at the Cumberland Farms store at 2001 NE Savannah Road in Jensen Beach. The other was sold in Sebring.

Three lucky winners scored $2 million in the second tier "Megaplier" prize.

Those three "Quick Pick" tickets were sold in Defuniak Springs, Palm Harbor, and Kissimmee.

