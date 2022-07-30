Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Food distribution events are being held Saturday at three different locations in Palm Beach County.

The Urban League of Palm Beach County will distribute meals to those in need on Saturday, July 30, 2022 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Belle Glade, and Delray Beach.

Locations include:

  • University Preparatory Academy, 2101 N. Australian Ave., West Palm Beach, FL, 33407
  • Hand Park, 500 West Canal Street South, Belle Glade, FL, 33430
  • Pompey Park, 1101 NW 2nd Street, Delray Beach, FL, 33444
According to the Urban League of Palm Beach County, more than 157,000 people are projected to be food insecure, 1 in 5 children in Palm Beach County will go to bed hungry tonight, and 1 in 6 people in Palm Beach County are struggling to put food on the table.

Over the last few weeks WPTV has hosted three phone banks and food drives and have raised around $48,000 so far to help feed families.

