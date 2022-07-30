The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August

The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.

Diners can visit PalmBeachesDining.com to sign up for a free digital passport for access to all the savings available throughout Palm Beach County during Restaurant Month.

As a bonus, diners can geo-check in via the passport at participating locations during the month. If a diner visits four or more locations during August, they receive an automatic entry into The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month vacation giveaway.

Two grand prize winners will win a vacation package that includes a stay at the Hilton West Palm Beach, a sunset catamaran tour courtesy of Visit Palm Beach and a gift certificate to dine at Proper Grit, a contemporary southern-inspired chophouse.

You can browse the list of participating restaurants below and see their menus at PalmBeachesDining.com.

North County

AquaGrille – Jupiter

Beacon – Jupiter Beach

Calaveras Cantina – Jupiter

Cactus Gille & Tequila Bar – Palm Beach Gardens

Cafe Chardonnay – Palm Beach Gardens

Casa Cana – Jupiter

Coolinary – Palm Beach Gardens

Honeybelle at PGA National – Palm Beach Gardens

Ke'e Grill – Juno

Lucky Shuck – Jupiter Beach

Mana Greek Fushion – Jupiter

Melting Pot – Palm Beach Gardens

Nick & Johnny's Osteria – Juno Beach

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Palm Beach Gardens

Plant Based Mafia – Palm Beach Gardens

Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar – Palm Beach Gardens

RemBar – Jupiter

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar – Palm Beach Gardens

Salute Market – Palm Beach Gardens

Seasons 52 – Palm Beach Gardens

Stadium Grill – Jupiter Beach

Stage PGA – Palm Beach Gardens

The Bistro – Jupiter

The Butcher's Club at PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens

The Great Greek Meditterranean Grill – Palm Beach Gardens

Tommy Bahama – Jupiter

TooJay's – Jupiter Beach

Voodoo Bayou – Palm Beach Gardens

Central County

Alchemy Juice Co – Market – West Palm Beach

Almond Restaurant – Palm Beach

Ambassador Grill (Hotel) – Palm Beach

Avocado Grill – West Palm Beach

Banter Restaurant (Hilton WPB) – West Palm Beach

Blue Mountain Coffee House – West Palm Beach

Brandon's (Tideline) – Palm Beach

Breeze Ocean Kitchen – Manalapan

Cafe Boulud Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Cafe Centro – West Palm Beach

Celis – West Palm Beach

Dixie Grill & Brewery – West Palm Beach

Dr. Limon – West Palm Beach

Drive Shack – West Palm Beach

Echo – Palm Beach

El Camino – West Palm Beach

Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen – West Palm Beach

Florie's by Mauro Colagreco – Palm Beach

Galley – West Palm Beach

Grato – West Palm Beach

Happylicious – West Palm Beach

Henry's Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Kapow Noodle Bar – West Palm Beach

La Goulue Palm Beach – Palm Beach

Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Wellington

Leopard Lounge/The Chesterfield Hotel – Palm Beach

Lynora's – West Palm Beach

Manor – West Palm Beach

Mizu (Tideline) – Palm Beach

Oil's Fashion Cuisine – Wellington

Old Key Lime House – Lantana

Paddock Restaurant at PBKC – West Palm Beach

PB Catch – Palm Beach

Pistache – West Palm Beach

Planta – West Palm Beach

Polpo Palm Beach at Eau Palm Beach – Manalapan

Proper Grit at The Ben – West Palm Beach

Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar – West Palm Beach

Serenity Tea House – West Palm Beach

Stormhouse Brewing – North Palm Beach

Sweetgreen – West Palm Beach

Table 26 – Palm Beach

The Italian Restaurant at The Breakers – Palm Beach

The Regional – West Palm Beach

The SoSo – West Palm Beach

Tiffin Box – West Palm Beach

Toojay's – Lake Worth

Toojay's – Wellington

Toojay's – West Palm Beach

Treehouse Lounge Bar – West Palm Beach

Tropical Smokehouse – West Palm Beach

West Palm Beach Food Tours – West Palm Beach

South County

Akira Back at The Ray – Delray Beach

Amar Mediterranean Bristro – Delray Beach

Atlantic Grille - The Seagate Hotel – Delray Beach

Avalon Steak & Seafood – Delray Beach

Baciami Italiano & Prime Steakhouse – Boynton Beach

Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center – Boca Raton

Boomers – Boca Raton

Burt & Max's – Delray Beach

Calaveras Cantina – Boca Raton

Chez Marie French Bistro – Boca Raton

Corvina Seafood Grill – Boca Raton

Crafty Crab – Boynton Beach

DADA – Delray Beach

Deck 84 – Delray Beach

Delray Hideaway – Delray Beach

Drift at Boca Raton Marriot at Boca Center – Boca Raton

Drift at Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach

Ember Grill at The Ray – Delray Beach

Ke'e Grill – Boca Raton

Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar – Delray Beach

Hopportunities – Delray Beach

Josie's Ristorante – Boynton Beach

La Boulangerie Boul-Mich – Boca Raton

Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Boca Raton

Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Boynton Beach

Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Delray Beach

Lionfish Delray Beach – Delray Beach

Mariposa at Neiman Marcus – Boca Raton

Max's Grill – Boca Raton

Meso Beach House – Delray Beach

Nordstrom Bazille – Boca Raton

Nothing Bundt Cakes – Boca Raton

Oli's Fashion Cuisine – Boca Raton

Pagoda Kitchen – Delray Beach

Pavilion Grille – Boca Raton

Petrossian Rendezvous at Bloomingdales – Boca Raton

Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar – Boca Raton

Ramen Lab Eatery – Boca Raton

Ramen Lab Eatery – Delray Beach

Souvlaki Gr – Boynton Beach

The Falcon – Delray Beach

The Office Delray – Delray Beach

Throw Social – Delray Beach

TooJay's – Boca Raton & West Boca Raton

TooJay's – Boynton Beach

True Food Kitchen – Boca Raton

York - Park Place – Boca Raton

