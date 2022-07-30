The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2022 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month runs from August 1 - 31 and will offer diners great deals on meals at over 130 participating restaurants.

Diners can visit PalmBeachesDining.com to sign up for a free digital passport for access to all the savings available throughout Palm Beach County during Restaurant Month.

As a bonus, diners can geo-check in via the passport at participating locations during the month. If a diner visits four or more locations during August, they receive an automatic entry into The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month vacation giveaway.

Two grand prize winners will win a vacation package that includes a stay at the Hilton West Palm Beach, a sunset catamaran tour courtesy of Visit Palm Beach and a gift certificate to dine at Proper Grit, a contemporary southern-inspired chophouse.

You can browse the list of participating restaurants below and see their menus at PalmBeachesDining.com.

North County

AquaGrille – Jupiter
Beacon – Jupiter Beach
Calaveras Cantina – Jupiter
Cactus Gille & Tequila Bar – Palm Beach Gardens
Cafe Chardonnay – Palm Beach Gardens
Casa Cana – Jupiter
Coolinary – Palm Beach Gardens
Honeybelle at PGA National – Palm Beach Gardens
Ke'e Grill – Juno
Lucky Shuck – Jupiter Beach
Mana Greek Fushion – Jupiter
Melting Pot – Palm Beach Gardens
Nick & Johnny's Osteria – Juno Beach
Nothing Bundt Cakes – Palm Beach Gardens
Plant Based Mafia – Palm Beach Gardens
Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar – Palm Beach Gardens
RemBar – Jupiter
Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar – Palm Beach Gardens
Salute Market – Palm Beach Gardens
Seasons 52 – Palm Beach Gardens
Stadium Grill – Jupiter Beach
Stage PGA – Palm Beach Gardens
The Bistro – Jupiter
The Butcher's Club at PGA National Resort – Palm Beach Gardens
The Great Greek Meditterranean Grill – Palm Beach Gardens
Tommy Bahama – Jupiter
TooJay's – Jupiter Beach
Voodoo Bayou – Palm Beach Gardens

Central County

Alchemy Juice Co – Market – West Palm Beach
Almond Restaurant – Palm Beach
Ambassador Grill (Hotel) – Palm Beach
Avocado Grill – West Palm Beach
Banter Restaurant (Hilton WPB) – West Palm Beach
Blue Mountain Coffee House – West Palm Beach
Brandon's (Tideline) – Palm Beach
Breeze Ocean Kitchen – Manalapan
Cafe Boulud Palm Beach – Palm Beach
Cafe Centro – West Palm Beach
Celis – West Palm Beach
Dixie Grill & Brewery – West Palm Beach
Dr. Limon – West Palm Beach
Drive Shack – West Palm Beach
Echo – Palm Beach
El Camino – West Palm Beach
Fern Street Wine Bar & Kitchen – West Palm Beach
Florie's by Mauro Colagreco – Palm Beach
Galley – West Palm Beach
Grato – West Palm Beach
Happylicious – West Palm Beach
Henry's Palm Beach – Palm Beach
Kapow Noodle Bar – West Palm Beach
La Goulue Palm Beach – Palm Beach
Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Wellington
Leopard Lounge/The Chesterfield Hotel – Palm Beach
Lynora's – West Palm Beach
Manor – West Palm Beach
Mizu (Tideline) – Palm Beach
Oil's Fashion Cuisine – Wellington
Old Key Lime House – Lantana
Paddock Restaurant at PBKC – West Palm Beach
PB Catch – Palm Beach
Pistache – West Palm Beach
Planta – West Palm Beach
Polpo Palm Beach at Eau Palm Beach – Manalapan
Proper Grit at The Ben – West Palm Beach
Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar – West Palm Beach
Serenity Tea House – West Palm Beach
Stormhouse Brewing – North Palm Beach
Sweetgreen – West Palm Beach
Table 26 – Palm Beach
The Italian Restaurant at The Breakers – Palm Beach
The Regional – West Palm Beach
The SoSo – West Palm Beach
Tiffin Box – West Palm Beach
Toojay's – Lake Worth
Toojay's – Wellington
Toojay's – West Palm Beach
Treehouse Lounge Bar – West Palm Beach
Tropical Smokehouse – West Palm Beach
West Palm Beach Food Tours – West Palm Beach

South County

Akira Back at The Ray – Delray Beach
Amar Mediterranean Bristro – Delray Beach
Atlantic Grille - The Seagate Hotel – Delray Beach
Avalon Steak & Seafood – Delray Beach
Baciami Italiano & Prime Steakhouse – Boynton Beach
Boca Raton Marriott at Boca Center – Boca Raton
Boomers – Boca Raton
Burt & Max's – Delray Beach
Calaveras Cantina – Boca Raton
Chez Marie French Bistro – Boca Raton
Corvina Seafood Grill – Boca Raton
Crafty Crab – Boynton Beach
DADA – Delray Beach
Deck 84 – Delray Beach
Delray Hideaway – Delray Beach
Drift at Boca Raton Marriot at Boca Center – Boca Raton
Drift at Opal Grand Oceanfront Resort & Spa – Delray Beach
Ember Grill at The Ray – Delray Beach
Ke'e Grill – Boca Raton
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar – Delray Beach
Hopportunities – Delray Beach
Josie's Ristorante – Boynton Beach
La Boulangerie Boul-Mich – Boca Raton
Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Boca Raton
Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Boynton Beach
Lemongrass Asian Bistro – Delray Beach
Lionfish Delray Beach – Delray Beach
Mariposa at Neiman Marcus – Boca Raton
Max's Grill – Boca Raton
Meso Beach House – Delray Beach
Nordstrom Bazille – Boca Raton
Nothing Bundt Cakes – Boca Raton
Oli's Fashion Cuisine – Boca Raton
Pagoda Kitchen – Delray Beach
Pavilion Grille – Boca Raton
Petrossian Rendezvous at Bloomingdales – Boca Raton
Prezzo Italian Restaurant & Bar – Boca Raton
Ramen Lab Eatery – Boca Raton
Ramen Lab Eatery – Delray Beach
Souvlaki Gr – Boynton Beach
The Falcon – Delray Beach
The Office Delray – Delray Beach
Throw Social – Delray Beach
TooJay's – Boca Raton & West Boca Raton
TooJay's – Boynton Beach
True Food Kitchen – Boca Raton
York - Park Place – Boca Raton

