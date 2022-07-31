University professor fired after police charge him for murder of student

Former university professor Richard Sigman has been charged with murder after police say he...
Former university professor Richard Sigman has been charged with murder after police say he shot and killed an 18-year-old student.(Departamento de Policía de Carrollton)
By Jamarlo Phillips, Miles Montgomery, Jasmina Alston and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jul. 31, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CBS46/Gray News) - A university in Georgia fired a professor after police said the man was arrested for the murder of a student early Saturday morning.

The Carrollton Police Department said 47-year-old Richard Sigman is charged with murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The charges come after police say 18-year-old Anna Jones showed up to a hospital with a gunshot wound on July 30 just before 12:30 a.m.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that the former professor and another man got into a verbal argument at a restaurant, WGCL reported.

The man reportedly told police Sigman had threatened to shoot him. When security approached Sigman, they saw he had a weapon and told him to leave.

The investigation indicates Sigman then walked into the parking lot and began shooting into a parked vehicle, hitting Jones, who was inside.

The University of West Georgia President Brendan Kelly released the following statement saying in part:

“On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna’s family and many friends. We know this news is difficult to process and affects many members of our university community. We ask that you keep Anna’s family, friends, and all who have been touched by this tragedy in your thoughts during this tremendously difficult time.”

According to police, friends of Jones immediately drove her to the hospital where she later died.

Jones had recently graduated from Mount Zion High School, the school’s Facebook page says, and had planned to go to the University of West Georgia.

Ethan Lepard, a friend of Jones, said she was a sweet, caring girl and that he “will miss her forever.”

“There are so many good qualities, no one could list them all,” he said. “She was always so positive, and was an amazing friend to everyone.”

The university is offering counseling and support services to all students, faculty and staff. Resources can be found at westga.edu/wellness.

Students can also call the UWG Counseling Center 24/7 by dialing 678-839-6428 and selecting option 2.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Carrollton Police Department at 770-834-4451.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man received marijuana shipment via mail, sheriff's office says
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Jensen Beach
Food distribution held at 3 locations in Palm Beach County
The Palm Beaches Restaurant Month offers diners deals throughout August
Detectives investigate possible fraud involving 3 window shutter companies

Latest News

McDonald's said it will be ending its test run of a plant-based burger called the McPlant.
McDonald’s ends test of meatless burger in US
FILE - A Ukrainian soldier carries a U.S.-supplied Stinger as he goes along the road, in...
Drone explosion hits Russia’s Black Sea Fleet HQ
Authorities in Indiana have taken a suspect into custody after a police officer was fatally...
Indiana officer killed during traffic stop; suspect arrested
FILE - A firefighter extinguishes flames as the Oak Fire crosses Darrah Rd. in Mariposa County,...
Western flames spread; California sees its largest 2022 fire
Original "Star Trek" cast member Nichelle Nichols poses at the premiere of the new television...
Nichelle Nichols, Lt. Uhura on ‘Star Trek,’ has died at 89