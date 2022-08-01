1 person shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
One person was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach.
At around 3:50 p.m. Boynton Beach police were called regarding a shooting near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue.
One man was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.
The other person involved remained at the scene to speak with detectives.
This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
