1 person shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

One person was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach.

At around 3:50 p.m. Boynton Beach police were called regarding a shooting near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue.

One man was shot and transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

The other person involved remained at the scene to speak with detectives.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

Parking meters won’t be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
‘Smelly’ seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island
Man received marijuana shipment via mail, sheriff’s office says
More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Johnny Maroun sells Mega Million lottery tickets to a customer at the family's Marathon service...
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Jensen Beach

Latest News

What does 'rebound' case of COVID-19 mean?
Deputies searching for 16-year-old last seen in Okeechobee County
New prices, parking zones take effect in West Palm Beach
3 suspects arrested in deadly Riviera Beach shooting