3 suspects arrested in deadly Riviera Beach shooting

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Three people are in custody following a fatal shooting that occurred earlier this summer in Riviera Beach, police announced Monday.

A man was shot dead in the parking lot of the Indian Trace apartment complex on June 30.

Police said that Luke D. Lewis, 21, Jacquez Brown, 18, and an unnamed teen were arrested Friday in the deadly shooting.

Lewis faces one count of felony murder. Brown faces a count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm.

The unnamed teen faces a charge of one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted with a firearm.

Police said Lewis and Brown were taken to the Palm Beach County Jail, and the teen was taken to the juvenile assessment center.

