5 great college football uniforms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WFLX) - Some prefer plain. Others prefer patterns. Either way, here are five great uniforms college football players will be wearing this season.

Georgia Bulldogs

Missouri running back BJ Harris (14) is stopped by the Georgia defense in the second half of a game Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Athens, Ga. (John Bazemore | AP)

The Georgia Bulldogs have a simple but recognizable uniform. The block “G” on the helmet is a trademark of the Green Bay Packers, but the NFL team granted permission for Georgia to use a similar look in 1964.

Michigan Wolverines

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (9) celebrates his 25-yard touchdown reception against Ohio State during the first half Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (Paul Sancya | AP)

Former Michigan head coach Fritz Crisler brought the iconic winged helmet design to the Wolverines in 1938. The maize and blue color combination is one of the most recognizable in all of college football. Michigan debuted Nike’s Michael Jordan-brand uniform in 2016.

Oregon Ducks

Oregon's Devon Allen, left, celebrates with teammate Dwayne Stanford after scoring in the third quarter against Michigan State, Saturday, Sept. 6, 2014, in Eugene, Ore. (Chris Pietsch | AP)

The Ducks are known for their array of uniforms — ranging from all bright green to neon yellow — thanks to the support of Nike founder and Oregon alumnus Phil Knight.

West Virginia Mountaineers

West Virginia defensive lineman Jalen Thornton (52) and Akheem Mesidor (90) celebrate during the first half of a game against Minnesota at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Phoenix. (Rick Scuteri | AP)

West Virginia sports an array of uniforms, including all white, all blue and all gold. The Mountaineers took on a new look in 2013, allowing for 27 new uniform combinations, including the return of their white helmets for the first time since 1979 and their gold helmets for the first time since 1978.

Texas Longhorns

Texas players celebrate after a play against West Virginia during the second half Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, in Morgantown, W.Va. (Kathleen Batten | AP)

The burnt orange and white are undeniably Texas. The Longhorns emblem was added to the helmet in the 1960s.

Copyright 2022 WFLX. All rights reserved.