Deputies searching for 16-year-old last seen in Okeechobee County

Deputies are searching for a missing teen in Okeechobee County.

Bionca Santos-Martinez disappeared from a relative's home in the early morning hours on July 2, according to the Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office.

Santos-Martinez is described as standing 5'2'' and weighing 90 pounds. She is known to frequent beaches and parks, wears a gold crown ring on her right ring finger, and has braces and multiple ear piercings.

According to the teen's mother, Santos-Martinez posts on Instagram showing she is in West Palm Beach and the Miami area often.

Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is also assisting with this case as to stay in Lake Worth.

Anyone with information, is urged to call 863.763.3117 and mention Case# 22S14123.

