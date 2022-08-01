LIVE: School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:

The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more are taking center stage Monday as the School District of Palm Beach County hosts its annual back-to-school news conference.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders are delivering information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for the upcoming school year, which starts on Aug. 10.

