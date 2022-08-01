LIVE: School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference
Published: Aug. 1, 2022 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more are taking center stage Monday as the School District of Palm Beach County hosts its annual back-to-school news conference.
Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders are delivering information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for the upcoming school year, which starts on Aug. 10.
