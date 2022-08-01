Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach

A man was shot during a road rage incident Monday afternoon in Boynton Beach.

Boynton Beach police were called regarding a shooting near the intersection of Boynton Beach Boulevard and Congress Avenue shortly before 4 p.m.

Police said a confrontation began in the street before it spilled into the parking lot of the Vitamin Shoppe at the Boynton Place shopping plaza.

"I heard two pops. I was literally thinking someone was trying to break into my back door. This is not normal for this area, but, you know, stuff happens, I guess," said Nicholas Olsen, who heard gunshots inside his office nearby. "I just want to feel safe where I work and right now that's questionable.

The victim was shot and taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries. His condition is unknown.

The other person involved remained at the scene to speak with detectives.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

