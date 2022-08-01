New prices, parking zones take effect in West Palm Beach

The new month has brought new rules for parking in West Palm Beach.

It's been an issue on the minds of both residents and workers for weeks after parking fees were increased earlier this year.

Jackson Young is frustrated by a recent parking ticket.

He said he likes living downtown in West Palm Beach but doesn't like the parking problems.

"I don't have a parking spot or garage or a driveway or something like that," Young said. "I have to find parking on the street, and I have to pay for those things and unfortunately that's the way things are."

The city of West Palm Beach rolled out a new parking plan that took effect Monday.

The city has more than 3,600 parking spaces. About 1,500 of them are on-street metered parking spaces throughout downtown between Clearwater and Flagler drives, Eucalyptus Street and Okeechobee Boulevard.

Parking lot zones in downtown West Palm Beach

The rates are determined by parking demand in three zones: A, B and C.

Zone A is the highest-demand area — areas like Clematis Street. The rate is $2.50 an hour with maximum use of two hours. The zone will be enforced from 7 a.m. to midnight.

"Zone B is moderately priced. Those are $1.50 and enforcement on them [is] 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a four-hour maximum," Armando Fana with the city of West Palm Beach said.

Zone C is further from the center of downtown, located west of Sapodilla Avenue. The rate is $1 with a six-hour maximum. Enforcement is from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

"So far so good, we've seen good demand in our garages," Fana said. "We've seen the turnover happen on Clematis and some of the other streets. People are not lingering on the meters for a long time. They're coming in and coming out, which we wanted, so the intended purpose is happening."

Young said the changes are in the right direction.

“Hearing what's going on with the parameters being changed I think is going to make a lot of the residents happy," Young said.

Parking garages Monday through Friday are $1 for the first two hours and $5 on the weekends all day.

