School District of Palm Beach County hosts back-to-school news conference

The important topics of classroom curriculum, school security, bus transportation, and more will take center stage Monday when the School District of Palm Beach County hosts its annual back-to-school news conference.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Education

Superintendent Mike Burke and other school district leaders will deliver information to help students, parents, and teachers plan for the upcoming school year, which starts on Aug. 10.

WPTV will stream Monday's news conference live on WPTV.com, the free WPTV mobile app, and your favorite streaming devices.

