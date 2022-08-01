What does 'rebound' case of COVID-19 mean?

President Joe Biden tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday morning. This comes after his doctor said he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday.

Biden took the antiviral therapy Paxlovid after he first tested positive last month.

Paxlovid is one of the few COVID-19 treatment options and is prescribed for people with mild to moderate symptoms, specifically those that are at high risk.

Paxlovid is an antiviral therapy to combat COVID-19.

The drug has to be taken within five days after symptoms begin.

But days later, doctors say that COVID-19 rebound cases aren't uncommon, especially if you only take half the prescribed amount.

The CDC issued an advisory in May saying that patients may experience a "rebound" case of COVID-19 after taking Paxlovid.

Patients must take four tablets every 12 hours, which isn't an easy pill to swallow especially when you’re already feeling under the weather.

"They are targeting the genetic makeup of COVID and decreasing the viral replication," pharmacist Frank Kacou said. "That's why it's very important to finish the five days because if you don't, it’s not going to work as well."

"Rebound" cases seem to be becoming more common. Biden is among many people who are back in isolation just days after testing negative for COVID-19.

Frank Kacou explains why patients who take Paxlovid experience "rebound" cases of COVID-19.

But what does a "rebound" case mean?

"Rebound case just means your symptoms haven't totally resolved, but the drug did exactly what it was meant to do, which was to keep you from going on to severe disease," Dr. Larry Bush, an infectious disease specialist in Wellington, said.

The Centers for Disease Control currently recommends five days of isolation and five more days of wearing a mask.

Kacou, the manager at Progress Pharmacy in West Palm Beach, said this may need to be looked at since people are testing positive again, and they could be contagious, especially with Paxlovid now changing symptoms.

Dr. Larry Bush explains what a 'rebound' case of COVID-19 means for patients.

"The medication itself was designed to decrease the symptoms of COVID — not necessarily making you negative — but it was designed to decrease the symptoms," Kacou said.

Bush agrees with the CDC and said if you don't have symptoms after five days, you don't need to take another test.

Stopping the spread of the virus will come by using the tools we already have.

"Let's get vaccinated, let’s get boosted, let's treat the virus as soon as we can," Bush said.

If you do test positive for COVID-19 after testing negative -- regardless of what may have caused the rebound case -- the CDC recommends isolating again for at least five more days.

Scripps Only Content 2022