Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A man was hit and killed by a Brightline train in Delray Beach on Tuesday morning, police said.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near Southeast 8th Street and Southeast 1st Avenue.

According to a police department spokesman, the man was crossing the train tracks from west to east when he was struck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Brightline train has been stopped on the tracks since 8:45 a.m.

In January 2020, an Associated Press analysis found that Brightline had the worst death rate per mile of any railroad in the country.

Investigators found none of the deaths were the railroad's fault, determining that many were suicides or drivers or pedestrians trying to beat the trains.

Brightline trains travel up to 79 miles per hour through densely populated urban and suburban areas along about 70 miles of track between Miami and West Palm Beach. The company hopes to complete its expansion to Orlando in early 2023.

Brightline previously released surveillance video of a crash in February where a driver tried to beat the train.

WATCH: Surveillance video of Brightline train crash

Surveillance video of Brightline crash

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Parking meters won’t be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
‘Smelly’ seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island

Latest News

Martin County reports first 2 positive monkeypox cases
Students can register with preferred name in Palm Beach County schools
Longtime play turned into film to reach students across the country
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach