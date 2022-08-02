Martin County reports first two positive monkeypox cases

Martin County now has two positive cases for monkeypox, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Martin County is the first Treasure Coast county to report positive cases.

According to the Florida Department of Health, both cases are in individuals ages 45-49 years old.

Statewide there were 442 positive cases as of Aug. 1. Nearly 75% of positive cases are located in either Miami-Dade or Broward County.

Palm Beach County also currently has 30 positive cases.

Monkeypox is a disease that is caused by a virus that occurs mostly in central and western Africa.

According to the Florida Department of Health, monkeypox begins with flu-like symptoms such as fever, chills, headaches, and muscle aches.

The duration of the illness is usually two to four weeks.

Transmission can occur with direct contact to an infected person or animal, infected materials such as clothing or bedding.

Symptoms can develop five to 21 days after contact, according to the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health in Martin County does have vaccines, however, they are only available for close contacts to infected persons, not the general public.

