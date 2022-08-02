NOAA to issue latest projections on high tide flooding

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NOAA will issue Tuesday its annual analysis on high tide flooding and outlook for the U.S. amid the growing threat of climate change.

The agency said they will provide data that track changes in coastal high tide flooding that occurred from May 2021 to April 2022.

In addition, NOAA will release projections through May 2023 using national flooding thresholds at 97 NOAA tide gauges around the U.S.

High tide flooding, sometimes referred to as sunny day or nuisance flooding, is coastal flooding that can inundate roads and damage property. It is becoming increasingly common as sea levels rise.

Coastal areas of South Florida — including West Palm Beach and Delray Beach — are susceptible, often multiple times a year, to king tides. The high tides often flood roads and properties along the Intracoastal Waterway.

NOAA has released an outlook on coastal high tide flooding every year since 2014.

The agency will hold a media teleconference at 1 p.m.

Speakers will include the following experts:

  • William Sweet, Ph.D., oceanographer, NOAA's National Ocean Service
  • Doug Marcy, coastal hazards specialist, NOAA's Office for Coastal Management
  • Billy Brooks, geospatial analyst, NOAA's Office for Coastal Management

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Parking meters won’t be enforced 24/7 in downtown West Palm Beach
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
‘Smelly’ seaweed drives away beachgoers from Hutchinson Island

Latest News

Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
Martin County reports first 2 positive monkeypox cases
Students can register with preferred name in Palm Beach County schools
Longtime play turned into film to reach students across the country