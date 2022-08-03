Baby found dead at motel in Houston

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe...
One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.(KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KTRK) – Police in Houston are investigating after a child was found dead at a motel.

The child was found around 3 p.m. Tuesday at a Motel Six.

One person was taken into custody and homicide detectives are interviewing people they believe are connected to the case.

No details about the child’s age, gender or relationship to the person taken into custody were released.

Copyright 2022 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

The Environmental Protection Agency has notified 23 commercial sterilizers — 19 in the...
EPA: Chemical in medical-device cleanser poses cancer risk
A mother and daughter were found dead Tuesday at a home on Long Creek Drive in Buford.
Mom, daughter found slain inside Georgia home, officials say
Water aerobics help seniors get fit with gossiping on the side
Some students at a Massachusetts college are calling for a vending machine that dispenses birth...
Students petition for Plan B vending machine on campus