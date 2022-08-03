Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT
Boca Raton police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.
Police said the wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95.
A police department spokesman said it was a hit-and-run and the driver did not stay on scene.
All westbound lanes of Glades Road are now shut down at Butts Road.
No other details have been released.
