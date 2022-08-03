Boca Raton police investigate deadly hit-and-run crash on Glades Road

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Boca Raton police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning.

Police said the wreck happened around 6:30 a.m. in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95.

A police department spokesman said it was a hit-and-run and the driver did not stay on scene.

All westbound lanes of Glades Road are now shut down at Butts Road.

A fatal hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of Glades Road in Boca Raton on August 3, 2022.
A fatal hit-and-run crash in the 2300 block of Glades Road in Boca Raton on August 3, 2022.

No other details have been released.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

This 1997 image provided by CDC, shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin...
Health experts answer monkeypox questions at town hall
Man says face 'basically broken in half' after car crashed into his home
This 1997 image provided by CDC, shows the right arm and torso of a patient, whose skin...
Health experts answer monkeypox questions at town hall
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta
Police agencies host ‘National Night Out’ events across metro Atlanta