Crews contain Green River brush fire that ignited near homes in Martin County

Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units have contained a brush fire that ignited near homes in the The Pines of Jensen Beach community.

The Green River fire started around 12:30 p.m. along Southeast Green River Parkway, just south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.

Members of the fire department and two dozers extinguished the flames.

The fire burned 15 acres and was 100% contained at around 4 p.m.

There were no hazards in the area and no homes were affected.

