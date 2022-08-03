Crews contain Green River brush fire that ignited near homes in Martin County

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units have contained a brush fire that ignited near homes in the The Pines of Jensen Beach community.

WATCH: Drone video of Green River fire in Martin County
Courtesy Daniel Zarembo

Drone video of Green River fire in Martin County

The Green River fire started around 12:30 p.m. along Southeast Green River Parkway, just south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.

WATCH: Drone video of crews working to contain brush fire
Courtesy Daniel Zarembo

Drone video of crews working to contain brush fire

Members of the fire department and two dozers extinguished the flames.

The fire burned 15 acres and was 100% contained at around 4 p.m.

There were no hazards in the area and no homes were affected.

