Crews working to contain Green River wildfire spreading to nearby structures

Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units are working to contain a 10-acres fire that is spreading to nearby structures.

The Green River wildfire was reported Wednesday just before 1:30 p.m. and is located along Southeast Green River Parkway south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.

Map of Green River wildfire on Aug. 3, 2022.

Along with fire rescue units, crews have two dozers on scene.

There are no hazards.

