Crews working to contain Green River wildfire
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units are working to contain a 15-acre fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon.
The Green River wildfire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. along Southeast Green River Parkway, just south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.
Along with fire rescue units, crews have two dozers on scene.
There are no hazards in the area and no structures in danger.
