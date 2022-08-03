Crews working to contain Green River wildfire

By WPTV - Staff
Published: Aug. 3, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Martin County Fire Rescue and City of Stuart Fire Rescue units are working to contain a 15-acre fire that ignited Wednesday afternoon.

The Green River wildfire was reported just before 1:30 p.m. along Southeast Green River Parkway, just south of the St. Lucie and Martin County line, according to Florida Forest Service.

Along with fire rescue units, crews have two dozers on scene.

There are no hazards in the area and no structures in danger.

Scripps Only Content 2022

Most Read

More than $77K in unclaimed funds available in St. Lucie County
Brightline train hits, kills man in Delray Beach
Man shot in road rage incident in Boynton Beach
Vanilla Ice performs at the 2021 Gathering of the Juggalos on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at...
Vanilla Ice to transform Lake Worth Beach building into pop-culture museum
Meet lawyers, judge in Parkland shooter’s sentencing trial

Latest News

Tasers for self-defense can get students expelled, school police warn
Distracted Lyft driver hits, kills utility worker, sheriff's office says
St. Lucie Public Schools Superintendent welcomes teachers, staff back to school
Water aerobics help seniors get fit with gossiping on the side