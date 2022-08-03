Distracted Lyft driver hits, kills utility worker, sheriff's office says

A distracted Lyft driver with two passengers inside his vehicle hit and killed a utility worker Tuesday near West Palm Beach, authorities confirm to WPTV.

According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office crash report, a 55-year-old Lake Worth Beach man was driving a 2020 Chevy Malibu in the 3000 block of Southern Boulevard around 4 p.m. Tuesday when he became distracted, drifted to the left, and struck Julio Angel Flores Figueroa, 55, of West Palm Beach.

The sheriff's office said Figueroa, who was marking utilities in the center median at the time of the crash, hit the Malibu's windshield and tumbled to the pavement.

PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera confirmed to WPTV on Wednesday the driver who hit Figueroa works for Lyft and had two passengers inside his car. It's unclear why he became distracted.

Figueroa was pronounced dead at the scene, while the Lyft driver suffered minor injuries.

WPTV has contacted Lyft for more information about the driver, but has not heard back. At this time, the driver has not been arrested.

